The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to appoint 20 women Levies personnel in the province’s Bajaur district.

Until last year, Bajaur was an agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. It became a district after the merger of FATA with KP.

A notification issued by the KP Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday said that the appointed officers will participate in search operations in Bajaur.

This is the first time women are being appointed in the Levies in Bajaur.