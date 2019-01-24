KP government imposes ban on students being interrupted in class to welcome dignitaries

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government banned on Thursday children greeting dignitaries and government officials and presenting them with flowers.

It is often seen that children are pulled out of class to welcome such guests. The KP education department, however, doesn’t want this practice to continue, saying that no student will be used to welcome guests on official visits.

The additional director of elementary and secondary education, Fareed Khattak, said the ban has been imposed because of the impact this tradition is having on children’s education. He said students are often made to stand for several hours while welcoming dignitaries.

Officers of the education department across the province have been instructed to comply with the new rule. The education department has said that even if a minister or MPA visits a school, the principal or a staff member has to greet them, not a student.

Khattak said children only attended school for education purposes. The students should participate in other co-curricular activities apart from academics too, he said.