KP government declares Panj Tirath a national heritage site

January 4, 2019

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared Panj Tirath, an ancient Hindu site in Peshawar, a national heritage site.

It is spread over 14 kanals and has five ponds and two temples on it.

According to a notification dated December 18, the site is not used for religious purposes. It was declared a heritage site under the Antiquities Act, 2016.

Related: KP govt to preserve cultural heritage of Kalash community

The site was allegedly damaged during the Afghan Durrani dynasty era in 1747 and restored by local Hindus during the Sikh era in 1834.

The sports, tourism, archaeology, museums and youth affairs department had asked the administration to clear the site of any encroachments and build a boundary wall around it. It also wants it to allow archaeologists to conduct preservation work.

 
 


