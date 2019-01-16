KP chief minister asks centre to pay Rs65b net hydel profit arrears

January 16, 2019

Photo: AFP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants the centre to clear its dues so the province’s financial position can improve.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has asked the federal government to clear the Rs65 billion net hydel profit arrears.

He was addressing a high-level meeting at his office in the Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jahgra, Provincial Spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir, Special Assistant to the CM for Information Technology Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the CM on Energy and Power Himayatullah, KP Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, administrative secretaries and other officials.

Highlighting the urgency to clear the net hydel profit and the arrears that stand at Rs65 billion, the KP chief minister said that the provincial government was committed to launch a comprehensive development and welfare plan to facilitate the common man.

Related: KP govt wants federal govt to pay Rs128b in net hydel profit for 2016-17

He expressed his commitment to initiate and boost trade and economic activities in the newly-merged districts saying that his government would raise the issue of financial transfers to the province with the federal government.

The meeting focused on the clearance of the net hydel power profit and the arrears due against the federal government.

Some of the other topics discussed in the meeting included the ease of business, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the seven new war-hit districts of the erstwhile FATA, acquisition of land for Dassu dam, land computerisation, tax reforms, reducing non-development expenditure, reducing electricity theft and the efforts being made for economic stability in the province.

Arbab assured to resolve the net hydel profit arrears and shares of the province at the federal level.

The transfer of resources to the newly-merged districts was also agreed on.

It was suggested that unnecessary check-posts on trading routes be removed.

 
 
 

