KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani wants the govt to impose Section 144 on the use of gas compressors

In the wake of a natural gas crisis across the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani has asked the government to impose Section 144 on the use of gas compressors in homes for gas suction.

Ghani chaired a meeting at the KP Assembly Secretariat on Thursday. They discussed the issue of gas shortage. Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited Managing Director Amjad Latif was called to the meeting too. Lawmakers and government officials also attended the meeting.

It was decided that the assembly secretariat would send its recommendations to the KP government to curb the use of local and Chinese-made gas compressors in homes.

Latif said people are using gas compressors to increase pressure which affects the supply to other people. He requested the government support to stop the use of illegal gas compressors on pipelines. The MD also said they were working on a second terminal to improve the situation. It will be completed in the next 15 days, he said.

A decision was made to recommend the government to direct the deputy commissioners across the province to impose Section 144 on the illegal use of gas compressors. Another recommendation was for SNGPL to make mechanisms to monitor the pipelines.

It was also recommended that the CNG stations be closed from 6am to 8pm to control gas pressure.

Ghani told the participants that KP is producing gas and it has the right to be provided with enough gas. He called for reforms in the SNGPL.