Kohistan honour killing case: How much longer till justice is served?

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the incident's video is not fake.The additional advocate general informed the court that all nine suspects in the case have been arrested.In 2012, five girls were killed in the Palas area for clapping while male dancers performed at a wedding ceremony. The girls were killed on the orders of a village jirgaAmber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal, gives an overview of the case, questioning the delay by the leaders and courts in dispensing justice. She gives the example of delayed justice in the Qandeel Baloch honour killing case.