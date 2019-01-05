KMC tries to knock down a building in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Park

January 2, 2019




The KMC used three heavy machines to knock down a building illegally built in Karachi's Bin Qasim Park. However, the building's structure is pretty strong so the authorities believe it's going to take them a week to completely demolish the building. They had begun work to demolish it earlier but work had stopped. They restarted their work after a court order. The building has four floors above ground and three below.
 
 

One Comment

  1. Aamir   January 3, 2019 11:24 am/ Reply

    First they let it get constructed a d then demolish. All in KMC should be fired also who were responsible for su h Mal practices.


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Six children injured after school van catches fire in Karachi

January 5, 2019 12:47 pm

Wood warehouse catches fire in New Karachi, no injuries reported

January 5, 2019 9:32 am

Police seal gutka factory operating in Karachi’s residential area

January 4, 2019 9:55 pm

Sindh government plans to amend the Local Government Act

January 4, 2019 9:22 pm

PM Khan approves Rs50 billion for Karachi’s development, says Sindh governor

January 4, 2019 8:46 pm

Karachi’s Green Line BRT will be the world’s first zero emission public transport system

January 4, 2019 12:49 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.