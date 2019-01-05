KMC tries to knock down a building in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Park

The KMC used three heavy machines to knock down a building illegally built in Karachi's Bin Qasim Park. However, the building's structure is pretty strong so the authorities believe it's going to take them a week to completely demolish the building. They had begun work to demolish it earlier but work had stopped. They restarted their work after a court order. The building has four floors above ground and three below.
First they let it get constructed a d then demolish. All in KMC should be fired also who were responsible for su h Mal practices.