KMC takes notice of doctors administering injections to corpses at Karachi hospital

The KMC has taken notice of staff at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases in Federal B Area administering injections to corpses after nurses complained.

The authority has also formed a three-member inquiry committee to find out what happened.

A doctor at the hospital, which is located in Federal B Area’s Block 16, is accused of telling the nurses to administer injections to corpses ostensibly to jack up their hospital bills. The nurses identified him as Dr Riaz.

KMC’s senior medical director, Dr Birbal Genani, who is heading the committee, said an inquiry report will be presented in seven days. The committee will also comprise the KMC’s director of medical services and office superintendent.

If doctors are found involved, strict action will be taken against them, he said.

The assistant director of nursing, who submitted the complaint, was summoned on Friday and recorded their statement with the authority. The director said it was possible the incident was the result of a personal dispute with the doctors and nursing staff.