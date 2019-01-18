KMC begins clearing Karachi’s Hill Park of illegal constructions

Six acres of land in Hill Park has been encroached upon. The KMC began its drive at the park Friday morning and knocked down five restaurants, two wedding halls and a mini golf club constructed on the land illegally.Illegal boundary walls, a CPLC office and a mobile company’s tower will also be demolished.The KMC has been taking action against illegal constructions across the city on the orders of the Supreme Court.Recently, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said the Sindh government is thinking about setting up night markets for the shopkeepers affected by the drive in areas that will not affect traffic.