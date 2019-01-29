Man arrested on charges of murdering cousin in Peshawar

January 29, 2019

 

A man was arrested on Tuesday on the charges of murdering his teenage cousin in Peshawar. 

The suspect, Abu Hurairah, opened fire on his cousin and friend in Hayabatabad Phase III on January 21, Monday. He managed to escape. The deceased, a student of class eight, died on the spot, while his friend, Khizr, was injured.

A CCTV footage of the attack also surfaced. The video showed an attacker firing at the boys.

The police arrested the suspect with the help of geofencing.

 

 
 
 

