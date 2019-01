PPP leader Khursheed Shah has said that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will not be meeting until the latter is released from jail.

Nawaz is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

Shah, the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said once he is released then it would be possible for the two leaders to meet.

All the avenues aren’t blocked yet, he said, adding that Nawaz could still be granted bail.