Khursheed Shah points finger at the Punjab govt for involvement in the Sahiwal shooting

The personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department were allegedly involved in the killing of four people in the shooting that took place near the Okara toll plaza in Sahiwal. The deceased included 42-year-old Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabila, 38, their 14-year-old daughter Areeba and family friend Zeeshan Javed. Three minors—two sisters and a brother—were injured too.“In case the deceased in the Sahiwal incident were terrorists, why did the provincial government offer them aid?” asked the PPP leader while addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday.“The way the Punjab government is changing its statements over the tragic incident makes it look like it was involved in the shooting.”Khursheed Shah said four ministers, in their press conferences, confirmed that the four people were terrorists who hailed from Daesh. “These ministers said firearms were recovered from their vehicles and house. This is the stance of the Punjab government.”The former opposition leader in the National Assembly demanded the government take to task those who gave wrong and misleading information, besides those who actually killed the citizens by opening fire.He said the incident merits an elaborate discussion in the Parliament without political point-scoring from political parties.“The Sahiwal shooting revived the memories of dictatorial eras when people were killed on the streets,” he said.