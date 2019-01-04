Karachi’s Green Line BRT will be the world’s first zero emission public transport system

Karachi has some serious problems. Transport, garbage and air pollution are at the top of the list, but what if we could solve all three problems with one project?

The governments (both provincial and federal) have been talking about the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project for a while. Now, they plan to make the Green Line project the world’s first zero emission public transit project.

They don’t want to use diesel or petrol to power the buses. Instead, they’ll be using biogas.

What is biogas?

Biogas is a mixture of different gases produced by processing organic matter.

It can be produced from raw materials like agricultural waste, manure, municipal waste, plant material, sewage, green waste or food waste.

How are we going to manage?

The four-year project will cost an estimated $583.5 million. The Green Climate Fund, a subsidiary of the United Nations, will be giving $50 million – a $37.2 million loan and a $11.8 million grant.

The remaining amount will be funded through a $442 million loan from the Asian Development Bank and a $92.5 million grant from the Sindh government.

Malik Amin Aslam, the special assistant to the prime minister on climate change, said this is the world’s first transport project that the Green Climate Fund has approved.

Two weeks ago, the $50 million was approved, he said.

For the remaining amount, we will be talking to the Asian Development Bank and French Development Bank, he explained. He said there will be 200 buses operating under this project, which will be the world’s first zero emission public transport service.

He said the buses will be powered by biogas, which will come from cattle waste in Karachi. Through this project, 2.7 million tons of carbon will be reduced.