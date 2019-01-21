Karachi wakes up to flooded streets after heavy rains overnight

The people of Karachi woke up to flooded streets after it rained intermittently early Monday morning.

The rain left a number of roads, residential lanes, parks, and markets with puddles of stagnant water. The excitement of the rainfall was somewhat dampened by the power breakdowns and flooded streets in Golimar, Garden, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gharibabad, Liaquatabad, Saddar and North Nazimabad.

The flooded Gharibabad underpass has been closed for traffic.

Related: Winter showers turn Karachi weather chilly

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the next two days. The Met department recorded 15mm rain near the Karachi airport.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has swung into action too. He ordered for the water to be drained out. All the deputy commissioners have been asked to stay in the field. The chief executive directed them to facilitate people in their respective areas.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that DMCs have been given two hours to clean the city’s streets. “The situation is getting better now,” he said.

Two people were electrocuted in Khawaja Ajmeer Nagri and Nabi Bux. The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Danish and 25-year-old Rahim Shah.

A thunderstorm and heavy rains hit Lahore too. The residents woke up to the sound of the rain too. The temperature fell to 4°C and is expected to rise to 16°C.

It has been snowing in Abbottabad and many roads have been blocked.