Karachi University wants the CM and governor’s help to decide what to do in a harassment case

The Karachi University administration has written a letter to the Sindh chief minister and the governor because it doesn’t know how to proceed in the case of a lecturer harassing a student.

The administration wants the officials to decide how to handle the case now as it was being contested in the high court.

The provincial ombudsman ruled in favour of the student on December 20 and said that Hassan Abbas Zaidi, a lecturer at KU’s Petroleum and Technology Department, had sexual harassed and intimidated her.

Related: KU teacher accused of harassment sent on leave

He was penalised under Section 4(4)(c) of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010. The ombudsman ordered him to be removed from service immediately and pay Rs50,000 to the complainant as compensation within 30 days of the passing of the order.

The KU vice chancellor was also directed to immediately suspend the services and salary of the teacher and was warned of contempt proceedings if he did not comply.

However, the teacher was not removed from his designation since he challenged the decision in the Sindh High Court.

Related: KU teacher served notices as more students say he harassed, threatened them

According to a source in the administration, the KU vice chancellor failed to act on the decision due to the pressure by the teachers lobby. They don’t want him to be removed or action to be taken against him.

A meeting of the syndicate was also called to discuss how to handle the case on Thursday but due to differences among members, the meeting couldn’t make a decision.