Karachi schools have three years to relocate from residential plots in Faisal Cantonment

Faisal Cantonment Board has given schools three years to shift their campuses built on residential plots to another place.

The cantonment board issued notices to schools on Thursday.

The notice said that the schools built on residential plots are illegal and that the school authorities should start preparations to move them.

The schools are being shifted on the orders of the Supreme Court. Everest Grammar School has been issued the notice too