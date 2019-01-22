Karachi residential plots can no longer be used for commercial activity

The Supreme Court has barred the authorities from allowing commercial activity on residential plots in Karachi.

The Sindh Building Control Authority has been ordered to stop issuing NOCs for this. The building authority has been asked to get the permission of the Environment Protection Agency first.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, was hearing the case on Tuesday.

The buildings which were not a part of the master plan should be demolished, the court said. Authorities have been given four weeks to clear encroachments from Jam Sadiq Park.

Justice Ahmed was displeased with the performance of the SBCA and remarked that it has done nothing except making money. Buildings are being built illegally and no one is stopping them. “You have turned a blind eye towards it. You don’t know that you have been playing with fire.”

He remarked that if those in power are not able to improve the situation, then they should just retire. The SBCA officials apologies to the court, but the judge told them to not say anything if they want to keep their jobs.

“We want Karachi the way it was 40 years ago,” said Justice Ahmed. The federal government can take over Sindh if the government isn’t able to do its job properly, he remarked.

The judge expressed his anger over the construction of wedding halls in Karachi. “So many halls have been constructed illegally. People used to get married in their lawns. The wedding hall culture has increased everyone’s expenditure,” he added.