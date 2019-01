The Karachi police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who went missing near her house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on January 28.

Nadia left her house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Monday night to go to the store and never came home.

Her father, Iqbal, has registered a case at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. Her parents want the police to help them find their daughter.

The police have begun conducting raids to locate the girl.