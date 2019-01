Two suspects accused of looting family members of PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman were arrested in Karachi’s Clifton on Monday.

Suspects on motorcycles had looted the MPA’s family members at gunpoint a week ago.

The police said that the suspects, identified as Suleman and Habib, were wanted in many cases of petty crimes.

Seven mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.