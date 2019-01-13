Karachi police arrest street criminals who stole mobile phones from children

January 13, 2019




The Karachi police arrested two robbers involving in stealing mobile phones from children in Federal B Area on Sunday.

The incident occurred on December 21, 2018. CCTV footage of the theft obtained by SAMAA TV showed the robbers looting two children sitting outside a house and playing on a mobile phone.

According to the police, the thieves were identified through the CCTV footage.

The thieves were arrested after an encounter in Azizabad. Adnan and Siraj were arrested in an injured condition.

The police seized pistols, five stolen items and a motorcycle from their possession.
 
 


