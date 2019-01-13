Karachi man shot dead over personal enmity in Sharfabad 

January 13, 2019
 



A man shot dead another man over personal enmity in Karachi's Sharfabad on Sunday afternoon. 

The police were present at the site when Sohail opened fire on Munawwar. The men started scuffling because Sohail's wife and three daughters have been staying at 60-year-old Munawwar's house.



Sohail's wife had filed for khula and started living at Munawwar's house. The case has been ongoing in the Sindh High Court for the last three years.

The police brought Sohail to meet his family when he used a 9MM pistol to open fire on Munawwar. Sohail has been taken into custody and shifted to a police station.

The deceased's brother said that the police were working in collusion with the suspect, adding that Munawwar could have been saved if they had acted earlier.
 
 


