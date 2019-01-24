Karachi man followed and robbed after withdrawing Rs300,000 from a bank

January 24, 2019




Karachiites should beware of robbers after visiting the bank.

Three men robbed a trader in broad daylight after he made a withdrawal of Rs300,000 from a bank in Karachi’s Garden area on Thursday.

The robbers had planned the theft and followed the trader from the bank.

Related: CCTV footage shows two suspects robbing an internet cafe in North Karachi

CCTV footage showed the suspects, all clad in shalwar kameez, seen fleeing the scene after looting the man.

Last week, CCTV footage of a robbery at an internet cafe in North Karachi surfaced.

Two suspects could be seen looting three people at a shop. They managed to escape after stealing mobile phones and cash.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan receives first UAE installment of $1 billion

January 24, 2019 8:45 pm

Opposition walks out of Senate session to protest Finance Minister Asad Umar’s absence

January 24, 2019 6:48 pm

Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder was an extrajudicial killing, rules Karachi ATC

January 24, 2019 3:11 pm

Pakistan’s textile firms pay women 50% less than men

January 24, 2019 1:54 pm

‘Sindh government must demolish 500 buildings in Karachi’

January 24, 2019 12:57 pm

Balochistan’s teachers with fake degrees will be sent packing

January 23, 2019 11:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.