Karachi food poisoning case: Parents tell court they have forgiven restaurant owner

The parents of the two children who died on November 11 after eating contaminated food at a restaurant in Karachi’s Clifton have forgiven the restaurant owner.

The father informed the Sindh High Court of their decision during a hearing on Monday morning. The hearing was for an extension in the bail granted to the owner of Arizona Grill, Nadeem Mumtaz Raja.

The children’s father, Mohammad Ahsan, verbally informed the court of the decision but was told to inform the trial court hearing the case. The Sindh High Court is just hearing the bail plea.

Related: Was the CBC sleeping when two children died in Defence, asks the Sindh High Court

The high court ordered Ahsan to present copies of the understanding to the trial court.

The medical report confirmed that the children died after eating contaminated meat at the restaurant. E Coli was found in the meat and also caused the children’s deaths.