Karachi by-poll: Voting underway in PS-94

Tough competition is expected between MQM-Pakistan's Syed Hashim Raza, PTI's Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, and PSP's Muhammad Irfan Waheed.The number of registered voters in the constituency is 246,449, of which 136,808 are male voters and 109, 641 female votes. CCTV cameras have been installed across 149 polling stations.As many as 1,200 police officers have been deployed for security purposes. Rangers have been deployed inside, while Pakistan Army is on standby.The seat fell vacant after the death of MQM-Pakistan's Muhammad Wajahat. He had won the seat during the July 25 general election.