Karachi by-poll: Voting underway in PS-94

January 27, 2019
and

 





The polling for Karachi's PS-94 (Korangi) by-election has started.

Tough competition is expected between MQM-Pakistan's Syed Hashim Raza, PTI's Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, and PSP's Muhammad Irfan Waheed.

The number of registered voters in the constituency is 246,449, of which 136,808 are male voters and 109, 641 female votes. CCTV cameras have been installed across 149 polling stations.

Related: Quetta gears up for PB-26 by-election

As many as 1,200 police officers have been deployed for security purposes. Rangers have been deployed inside, while Pakistan Army is on standby.

The seat fell vacant after the death of MQM-Pakistan's Muhammad Wajahat. He had won the seat during the July 25 general election.

 
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, says US envoy on talks with Taliban

January 27, 2019 12:14 am

Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s website hacked

January 26, 2019 11:03 pm

Is there another solution to the ‘anti-encroachment’ operation in Karachi?

January 26, 2019 10:23 pm

SBCA tests reforms with 30-day Karachi house construction permit deadlines

January 26, 2019 7:14 pm

Jewish Karachi resident allowed to visit Israel on his Pakistani passport

January 26, 2019 5:56 pm

Dutch ambassador to return to Pakistan after Wilders row: report

January 26, 2019 5:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.