Karachi ATC tells CTD to submit ‘complete’ report in Chinese Consulate attack on Jan 24

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has refused to accept the CTD’s report in the Chinese Consulate attack case.

During the hearing on Saturday morning, the ATC told the CTD that its A-class report, contradicted what the police said on Friday. A-class reports pertain to those cases in which the accused persons are unknown or untraceable.

On Friday, Karachi police chief Dr Amir Sheikh said they had arrested five suspected militants for their involvement in the November 23 attack.

However, according to the A-class report, no suspects have been arrested yet.

“The attackers weren’t caught so you’re declaring the case A-class?” asked the judge. He told the investigation officer to investigate the case and arrest those responsible.

There is a statement regarding Aslam Achu’s death in the report but no details. Aslam alias Achu, a key commander of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, was reportedly killed in the Afghan Kandahar province on December 25. He is believed to be the mastermind of the attack on Chinese Consulate.

The court directed the CTD to submit an updated and complete report on January 24.