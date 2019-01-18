Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed appointed to the Supreme Judicial Council

With the swearing in of Justice Asif Saeed Khaosa as the new chief justice of Pakistan, the Supreme Judicial Council and Judicial Commission of Pakistan have been dissolved and will be reconstituted with new members.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed have been included in the council, while Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Umar Atta Bandial have been included in the commission.

The Supreme Judicial Council is headed by the chief justice and comprises the two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two senior most chief justices of the high courts. The Supreme Court registrar acts as the council’s secretary.

The council investigates matters referred to it by the president or through suo motu action. It also has the power to investigate the misconduct of or incapability to perform duties by sitting judges.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan is also headed by the chief justice. It comprises four sitting judges of the Supreme Court – including the senior pusine judge – and a former judge as well as the law minister, attorney general and a senior advocate who is also a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The commission is responsible for the appointment of judges in the superior courts, meaning the Supreme Court, high courts and Federal Shariat Court.