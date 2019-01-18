Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take oath as Pakistan’s 26th chief justice

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will be taking oath as the country’s 26th chief justice today (Friday).

His oath-taking ceremony will be held at President House in Islamabad and will be administered by President Arif Alvi.

Justice Khosa will hold the position for 11 months, as his tenure comes to an end on December 20, 2019.

The ceremony will be attended by sitting and former judges of the Supreme Court as well as guests from other countries.

The president of the Turkish Cyprus Supreme Court, Justice Narin Ferdi Sefik, former senior puisne judge of the Indian Supreme Court Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokura, Chief Judge of the Borno State of Nigeria Kashim Zannah, the founding president of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, Sandra E Oxner, are all expected to attend the ceremony.