The new chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, will be taking oath on January 18.

Invitations for his oath-taking ceremony have been issued.

President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the new top judge, who will be replacing incumbent Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take oath as the 26th chief justice of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani have been invited to the ceremony.