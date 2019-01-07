JI is no longer part of MMA, says Sirajul Haq

January 7, 2019

Sirajul Haq, the amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced that his party is parting ways with the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and will continue its politics under its own flag.

The MMA — an alliance of politico-religious parties that had emerged on the country’s political horizon by contesting the 2002 general elections — had been revived ahead of the July 25 elections.

The MMA, however, failed to impress its voters in the recent polls and could only win five seats in the National Assembly.

The MMA was only made for the 2018 elections, Haq said in Lahore on Monday.

He also criticised the PTI government on the increasing inflation in the country, saying that the people and the business community were crying because of the government’s policies.

Related: JI chief slams lack of fair and free elections

The JI amir announced that his party would launch a people contact movement from January 18 to February 17 to hold the rulers accountable for their policies.

He praised Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on his recent initiatives and urged him to restore people’s trust in the courts.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Weather forecast: Cold and dry weather expected across Pakistan

January 6, 2019 1:25 pm

Colder weather ahead: Snow blankets several regions of KP, it finally rains in Lahore

January 5, 2019 9:06 am

FIA arrests suspect on charges of raping and filming children in Lahore

January 4, 2019 5:35 pm

Caught on camera: Family beaten over land dispute in Gujranwala

January 4, 2019 5:30 pm

Pan, betel nut and cigarette shops around Punjab schools to be shut down

January 3, 2019 9:21 pm

No strings attached

January 3, 2019 6:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.