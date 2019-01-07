JI is no longer part of MMA, says Sirajul Haq

Sirajul Haq, the amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced that his party is parting ways with the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and will continue its politics under its own flag.

The MMA — an alliance of politico-religious parties that had emerged on the country’s political horizon by contesting the 2002 general elections — had been revived ahead of the July 25 elections.

The MMA, however, failed to impress its voters in the recent polls and could only win five seats in the National Assembly.

The MMA was only made for the 2018 elections, Haq said in Lahore on Monday.

He also criticised the PTI government on the increasing inflation in the country, saying that the people and the business community were crying because of the government’s policies.

The JI amir announced that his party would launch a people contact movement from January 18 to February 17 to hold the rulers accountable for their policies.

He praised Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on his recent initiatives and urged him to restore people’s trust in the courts.