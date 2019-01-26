Jewish Karachi resident allowed to visit Israel on his Pakistani passport

Fishel Khalid, a 31-year-old resident of Karachi who has declared himself a Jew, has been issued a fresh passport by the Pakistani authorities.

The passport mentioned his religion as Judaism, BBC Urdu reported.

Khalid said that he had been in contact with NADRA since 2016 to register himself as Jew and after a long time his request was approved by the government. “I was registered as a Muslim at birth but I told NADRA that I am not a practicing Muslim and provided them all the details and documents [to prove it],” he told BBC.

Pakistan doesn’t have a diplomatic relationship with the state of Israel. However, Khalid claimed that he has been allowed to visit Jerusalem.

In a tweet on January 23, he said that he received a call from the ministry of foreign affairs on January 2 informing him that he can visit Israel on his Pakistani passport.

Dear @ImranKhanPTI on 2-Jan Ministry of Foreign Affairs called to informing that I can visit Jerusalem Isreal on Pakistani passport

Im applying visa from Isreali embassy.

Thank u Dr Faisal @ForeignOfficePk @DrMFaisal@fawadchaudhry @BBhuttoZardari @OfficialDGISPR @peaceforchange pic.twitter.com/WookDyRlU6 — Fishel Benkhald (@Jew_Pakistani) January 23, 2019

Khalid said that he requested Prime Minister Imran Khan through the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal to allow him to visit Israel on his Pakistani passport.

PM Office forwarded his request to the Foreign Office which sought the Sindh government’s input and after seeking the opinion from all the stakeholders involved, Khalid was informed that he can apply for an Israeli visa on his Pakistani passport.