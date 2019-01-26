Jewish Karachi resident allowed to visit Israel on his Pakistani passport

January 26, 2019

Fishel Khalid’s passport – BBC photo

Fishel Khalid, a 31-year-old resident of Karachi who has declared himself a Jew, has been issued a fresh passport by the Pakistani authorities.

The passport mentioned his religion as Judaism, BBC Urdu reported.

Khalid said that he had been in contact with NADRA since 2016 to register himself as Jew and after a long time his request was approved by the government. “I was registered as a Muslim at birth but I told NADRA that I am not a practicing Muslim and provided them all the details and documents [to prove it],” he told BBC.

Fishel Khalid – Twitter photo

Pakistan doesn’t have a diplomatic relationship with the state of Israel. However, Khalid claimed that he has been allowed to visit Jerusalem.

In a tweet on January 23, he said that he received a call from the ministry of foreign affairs on January 2 informing him that he can visit Israel on his Pakistani passport.

Khalid said that he requested Prime Minister Imran Khan through the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal to allow him to visit Israel on his Pakistani passport.

PM Office forwarded his request to the Foreign Office which sought the Sindh government’s input and after seeking the opinion from all the stakeholders involved, Khalid was informed that he can apply for an Israeli visa on his Pakistani passport.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Economist Sakib Sherani resigns from the PM’s Economic Advisory Council

January 26, 2019 7:39 pm

Dutch ambassador to return to Pakistan after Wilders row: report

January 26, 2019 5:46 pm

Imran Khan wants Punjab police personnel with criminal records gone

January 26, 2019 3:27 pm

Tired of plastic pollution? Why not try edible plastic made from mangoes instead

January 26, 2019 1:15 pm

Amir included in Pakistan squad for South Africa T20Is

January 26, 2019 12:06 pm

Hendricks helps South Africa win rain-affected third ODI

January 26, 2019 11:29 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.