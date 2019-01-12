Jail authorities finally allow medical checkup for Nawaz

The authorities at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail have granted permission to Nawaz Sharif’s doctor to conduct his medical checkup, SAMAA TV reported Saturday.

According to Maryam Nawaz, his father may be suffering from angina as his arm is in pain.

In a tweet on Friday, Maryam said that Sharif’s doctor was not being granted permission to see the former prime minister.

Sharif’s doctor, Dr Adnan, was not satisfied with his treatment in the prison and requested the authorities on January 8 to allow him to conduct a medical checkup.

On Saturday morning, a large number of PML-N workers reached the jail and protested against the jail authorities. The protest ended after the prison officials allowed Dr Adnan to see Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan Iqbal, a close confidante of Sharif, also joined the protesting workers outside the jail. He said that the government was intentionally denying health facilities to Nawaz and Shehbaz.

“The prime minister will be held responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif,” Iqbal warned.

Musaddik Malik, another PML-N leader, said that the workers were not asking the jail authorities to shift Sharif to the hospital. His checkup could be conducted inside the prison.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent to Kot Lakhpat jail on December 25 after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia corruption reference on December 24.