It would be difficult to run the government if the PTI doesn’t change its attitude: Abbasi

January 28, 2019




Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has warned the PTI that it would be able difficult for them to run the government if its members don’t change their attitude.

“Our work is to guide the government, not listen to abuses,” Abbasi told SAMAA TV anchorperson Ali Haider. “Imran Khan should have the courage to speak for himself and he should stop using his minions," he said.

“The ruling party doesn't even understand what the government is let alone know its work, responsibilities and duties,” Abbasi said.

The party still wants to run the government through threats, he added.

The ruling PTI and the opposition parties have been trading barbs inside and outside parliament for the last couple of weeks. Last week, the PM's special assistant Naeemul Haque threatened NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and said that he will get his production order revoked if the PML-N leader continues to attack Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Abbasi’s interview in SAMAA TV’s progamme Awaaz will be aired at 10:03PM tonight.
 
 
 

