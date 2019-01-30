Islamabad to give online visa, fast-track electronic immigration to business people

Business people who plan to visit Pakistan will be facilitated with online visas and electronic gate facilities for fast-track immigration at airports, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said in a joint press conference with the chairperson of the Board of Investment on Wednesday.

We are already issuing business visas in 24 hours, but the process has been made simpler by the introduction of the online visa facility, Dawood said, sharing details of the steps the government has taken to improve its ease of doing business rankings. The proposal is ready and will be implemented for four countries and later these facilities will be extended to 60 countries, he said.

Pakistan ranks 136th among 190 countries on the World Bank’s global index that measures how easy it is to start and do business in each of these countries. In the latest edition, we moved up 11 notches from the previous ranking (147), but still lie low in terms of facilitating businesses.

In this regard, the government has reduced the number steps businesses face while paying taxes from 47 to just 13. In terms of cross-border trade, the government has also reduced the time it takes for a truck to clear customs. The purpose of these measures is to bring Pakistan at par with emerging Asian economies, he said.

With Pakistan becoming a hub of regional connectivity, a lot of countries are showing their interest in investing in it. First, it was just China, now Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Malaysia and South Korea have also expressed their interest in the oil and petrochemical, food processing and tourism and hospitality sectors, he said.

Our job is to facilitate them by providing easy access and a simplified process for doing business, said Dawood. For example, he said the Punjab government has already created a one-window system for business people. You will see a significant improvement in our Doing Business Index this year, he said, referring to the steps the government has taken recently.