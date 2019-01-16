Islamabad police arrest online taxi service driver who looted passengers

January 16, 2019

The Islamabad police have arrested the online taxi service driver involved in looting passengers.

The driver was arrested on Wednesday and the police found a laptop, bag and other items belonging to passengers in his possession.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner had warned ride-hailing service Careem of action after a complaint was filed by a man who got looted by the service’s driver on January 7.

The driver looted the passenger, Fida Haider a resident of Karachi, in Islamabad. After completing the ride he stopped at the Faizabad bus station to get change for a Rs1,000 note, and the driver drove away with his bag. The bag had valuable items inside, including a laptop and cash.

Related: Online taxi service driver drives off with customer’s bag in Islamabad

According to the police, the suspect had already looted around Rs0.15 million from another passenger earlier. The police said that the family of the accused has disowned him already. “A search for the driver is underway and he will soon be placed behind bars,” said officials.

Haider filed a complaint against the driver at the I-9 police station. The police had told Careem to submit the driver’s details to them. The officials say that the company did not do due diligence and registered the suspect using false details.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Grand Hyatt case: Is there a double standard for housing of the rich and poor in Pakistan?

January 15, 2019 11:29 pm

Government isn’t serious about constructing Nai Gaj Dam, says top judge

January 15, 2019 2:21 pm

Weather update: Colder winds in Karachi, fog in Punjab and snow in the northern regions

January 13, 2019 9:24 am

Snow blankets the northern regions of Pakistan

January 12, 2019 9:18 am

2019’s first case of Swine flu surfaces in Islamabad

January 11, 2019 10:13 pm

12 days later, CNG stations to resume operations in Islamabad, Punjab tomorrow

January 10, 2019 10:53 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.