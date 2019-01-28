Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz’s bail petition

The Islamabad High Court will hear former PM Nawaz Sharif’s petition against an accountability court’s verdict on December 24 in the Al Azizia reference.

The petition will be a heard by an IHC division-bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, today (Monday).

The petition, which was submitted on January 26, cited Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac condition as grounds for bail. It says that Nawaz Sharif’s has heart and kidney problems along with hypertension. His kidneys can stop working if his condition deteriorates. He has been asked to be shifted to a hospital on an immediate basis.

The reports of the medical board have been submitted in court too.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer has filed an appeal against the sentence too. The petition says that the former PM should be released on bail and his sentence should be suspended till the court gives a verdict on his appeal.

NAB chairperson, accountability court judge and Kot Lakhpat Jail SP have been named as respondents in the case.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, was acquitted by an accountability court in the Flagship investments reference and sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case. NAB has challenged his acquittal and wants his sentence in the Al Azizia case to be increased to 14 years.

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.