Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz’s appeal challenging Al Azizia verdict

The first hearing in former premier Nawaz Sharif’s appeal seeking a suspension of his sentence in the Al Azizia case will be held today (Monday).

The Islamabad High Court had formed a two-member bench, comprising its Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq, to hear the case.

Nawaz has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging the case comes in. He is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the case.

He was convicted by an accountability court on December 24 and sentenced to seven years in jail and a massive fine of $25 million.

Related: Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the Al Azizia verdict to be heard on Monday

Nawaz’s lawyers are arguing that they had filed an appeal against the case last year, before the verdict was announced, but the case hasn’t been heard yet. They say Nawaz should be freed until the verdict in that case is not announced.

NAB has challenged the accountability court’s verdict in the Flagship case, in which Nawaz was acquitted. It has also filed an appeal in the Al Azizia case, saying that the former prime minister’s sentence was not long enough.