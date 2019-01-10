Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz’s appeal against Al Azizia verdict on Jan 21

The Islamabad High Court will hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the verdict in Al Azizia reference

A two-member bench, comprising justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, will hear Nawaz’s petition.

Nawaz has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging the case comes in. He is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the case.

He was convicted by an accountability court on December 24 and sentenced to seven years in jail and a massive fine of $25 million.

Nawaz’s lawyers are arguing that they had filed an appeal against the case last year, before the verdict was announced, but the case hasn’t been heard yet. They say Nawaz should be freed until the verdict in that case is not announced.