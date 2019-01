Begum Nahid Iskander Mirza, the widow of the first president of Pakistan, passed away in London on Friday.

The news was confirmed by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Begum Nahid had been unwell since some time, he said.

Nahid Iskander was also the first cousin of Nusrat Bhutto. Iskander Mirza became the first president of the country in 1956.