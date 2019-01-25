The Lahore house Ishaq Dar ‘gifted’ his wife cannot be returned to her: NAB

NAB says that possession of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s confiscated house cannot be handed over to his wife. The bureau refuted her claims that the house was gifted to her.

During a October 24 hearing, Dar’s wife Tabassum Ishaq objected to the accountability court’s decision to seize the property. She argued that her husband had gifted her the house located in Gulberg, Lahore on February 14, 1989, therefore it cannot be confiscated.

The accountability court had authorised the Punjab government to auction off the properties of the former minister in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB, in a written reply to Tabassum’s claim, said the Gulberg III house could not be returned to her as she did not possess any evidence to prove her gift claims.

It said the house was purchased by Dar in 1988 and the land department shows that he is still the owner of the property.

The court had declared the former finance minister a proclaimed offender in the reference filed on the directives of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

“The accused’s property was appropriated on October 2, 2018 on the court’s orders,” said the bureau in the written reply to the court. “The house is in the Punjab government’s possession after approval by the NAB chairperson .”

On January 8, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure at the government for failing to bring Dar back to Pakistan. Then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had said NAB was unable to bring Dar back. “For how long will he stay in Britain?” he had asked.