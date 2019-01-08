Is PML-N’s prodigal son returning?

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA’s Naeem Ashraf Butt, Zaeem’s wife, Uzma Qadri, hinted at the return of her husband to PML-N saying that if Shehbaz Sharif can sit with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari why can’t he sit with Zaeem.Uzma revealed that at Kulsom Nawaz’s funeral, Nawaz Sharif took Zaeem to the family area. Nawaz even asked him to help with Kulsoom's burial, she said.She also said that Nawaz telephoned and said Shehbaz wanted to visit their home. If anyone can respect us, then its fine otherwise there’s no need to visit our home, she said.PML-N got her elected as an MPA on a reserved seat. The MPA said that the assembly seat is not anyone’s favour to her as they have sacrificed a lot for the party. "I worked for the party with an infant in my arms," Uzma said.Talking about the difference between Shehbaz’s son Hamza Shahbaz and her husband, Uzma said that Hamza should have respected the older brother Zaeem.Just over a month before the 2018 elections, Zaeem Qadri parted ways with the PML-N and contested the elections as an independent candidate from NA-133.Zaeem was at loggerheads with Hamza Shahbaz over distribution of election tickets. During a press conference in June 21, he lashed out at his former party leaders and said that he will not “polish Hamza Shahbaz’s shoes”.“Lahore is not your or your father’s property,” the disgruntled PML-N leader said, referring to Hamza.