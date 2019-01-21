Irfan Mangi of the Panama JIT to supervise the investigation in the fake accounts case

The investigation into the fake accounts case has been handed over to NAB Rawalpindi after the approval of the bureau’s chairperson.

Irfan Mangi, who was a member of the investigating team in the Panama Papers case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will supervise the investigation.

He was posted as the director general of NAB Rawalpindi in 2018. Mangi previously served as NAB Balochistan’s director general.

The Supreme Court had formed an investigation team to probe the fake accounts case. The team submitted a report in which it named 172 people, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister MNA Faryal Talpur and son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Ali Nawaz Mehar, a former minister of state for industries.

On January 7, the Supreme Court sent the fake accounts to NAB and told it to wrap up the investigation in two months. The court had earlier said that the references should be filed in Rawalpindi, not Karachi. The matter was taken up by the court over the delay in a 2015 Federal Investigation Agency probe into money laundering via fake bank accounts.