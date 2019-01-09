Involvement of MQM South Africa in Abidi’s murder cannot be ruled out, says official

A senior official of the Karachi police has claimed that MQM’s South Africa network could be responsible for the murder of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi.

“The involvement of MQM’s South Africa network in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder cannot be ruled out,” South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah said Wednesday.

Ali Raza Abidi, the former MQM MNA, was killed outside his residence in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Ghazi area on December 25.

Two workers of Pak Sarzameen Party were also killed in a gun attack in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on December 23. According to the FIR, the workers, identified as Fahad and Nasir, were receiving threats from MQM’s South Africa and India networks. Eleven people, including MQM’s founder Altaf Hussain, were nominated in the FIR.

The investigators believed that hate speeches being delivered from London are a threat to peace in Karachi.

“MQM’s founder is provoking his followers to attack rivals,” a government official told SAMAA Digital last week. The Sindh government has also asked the Foreign Office to raise the matter of hate speeches with the British government.