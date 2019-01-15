Incarcerated Khawaja Saad Rafique welcomed during the Punjab Assembly session

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique attended the Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday amid cheers from members of the PML-N.

He was taken to the Parliament Lodges by the National Accountability Bureau to attend a meeting of the NA Standing Committee for Law and Justice on Tuesday.

Saad’s production orders were issued by the National Assembly speaker a day earlier.

In December last year, Pakistan’s accountability bureau detained the former railways minister and his brother, Salman Rafique, for their involvement in the Paragon housing scheme scandal.

They were detained after the Lahore High Court rejected their petition on bail extension. On December 5, their interim bail was extended till December 11.

The National Accountability Bureau had issued their arrest warrants in the Paragon housing scam. Saad Rafique’s name came up in an investigation into corruption in Railways Ministry, and Ashiana and Paragon housing scams, according to the NAB.

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.

The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.

On Monday, the production orders of the two brothers were issued.

Last week, the PML-N had sought production orders for Saad Rafique to enable him to attend the session of the lower house of Parliament.

His party leaders Rana Sanaullah and Marriam Aurangzeb had submitted a request to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders for the former minister.