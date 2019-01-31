Imran Khan praises the efforts of Swat’s polio workers

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the polio workers of Swat for enduring harsh weather to ensure that the children in the area are vaccinated.

Recently a video went viral on social media of polio workers from Swat that won hearts across Pakistan. The workers were seen trekking through heaps of snow in intensely cold weather to provide children with the polio vaccine.

Polio teams work through out the year to protect your child against polio and it is to their tireless efforts and unmatched dedication to which we owe our progress. Thank you to our heroes – our polio workers. #endpolio pic.twitter.com/0dYZtUz9dr — Pak Fights Polio (@PakFightsPolio) January 26, 2019

In recognition of their services, PM Khan invited the polio workers to PM House to applaud them.

Related: With a 99% success rate, anti-polio campaign highlights the dedication of Pakistan’s health workers

The premier had praised the dedication and passion of the polio workers to ensure polio is eradicated from the country. They had also discussed the strategy to make the country polio-free.

Irfan is one of 260,000 heroes who reach out to children with polio vaccines in extreme weather conditions. His viral video has left every individual with a sense of awe & pride. This dedication is what will enable us to achieve our goal of a polio free nation #SalamPolioWorker pic.twitter.com/4wPBxIDUDz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 31, 2019

A three-day campaign against polio began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 21, which aimed to vaccinate over 9.8 million children.