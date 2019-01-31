Imran Khan praises the efforts of Swat’s polio workers

January 31, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the polio workers of Swat for enduring harsh weather to ensure that the children in the area are vaccinated. 

Recently a video went viral on social media of polio workers from Swat that won hearts across Pakistan. The workers were seen trekking through heaps of snow in intensely cold weather to provide children with the polio vaccine.

In recognition of their services, PM Khan invited the polio workers to PM House to applaud them.

Related: With a 99% success rate, anti-polio campaign highlights the dedication of Pakistan’s health workers

The premier had praised the dedication and passion of the polio workers to ensure polio is eradicated from the country. They had also discussed the strategy to make the country polio-free.

A three-day campaign against polio began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 21, which aimed to vaccinate over 9.8 million children.

 
 
 

