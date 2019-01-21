Imran Khan named in Foreign Policy magazine’s list of top global thinkers

January 21, 2019




Prime Minister Imran Khan has been featured in the annual list of top ‘100 Global Thinkers’ in Foreign Policy magazine’s 2019 edition.

He has secured 29th position and has also been featured on the front page of the magazine.

Foreign Policy magazine has briefly commented on PM Khan's difficulties. It states that the former cricketer turned politician is facing a difficult situation including a fiscal and debt crisis ever since assuming the office of prime minister.

The American magazine said he was rewarded with the post of prime minister after a 22-year struggle. Previously, many Pakistanis, like Malala Yousafzai, were also named in the list.
 
 
 

  1. Abdul Rauf   January 21, 2019 7:53 pm/ Reply

    Prouded, to see imran Khan name in this list


