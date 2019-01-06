‘Imran Khan is roaming around the world, begging for aid’

“Imran Khan is going from country to country to beg [for financial aid],” commented the Sindh CM in a fiery speech at a PPP rally in Matli, Badin on Sunday.Murad Ali Shah lamented that the province did not receive its due share of water. The PTI government, he said, has not spoken a word about provision of water to Sindh since it came to power.He said no conspiracy or power could finish the PPP’s presence in Sindh.Criticising the premier, he said Imran Khan had said he would not beg [for financial aid], but he can be seen travelling around the world doing just that.Earlier in the day, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had also addressed the rally. He, too, critiscised the PTI government.“Some people in Islamabad are deaf, dumb and blind so I will talk in Urdu so they can understand,” mocked Zardari.He further spoke about the loss witnessed in the stock exchange worth billions since Imran Khan had become the Prime Minister.