IHC wants to know why disqualification petition against Asif Zardari should be heard on a priority basis

The Islamabad High Court asked the PTI leaders to explain why their disqualification petition against former president Asif Ali Zardari should be heard on a priority basis.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the case on Tuesday. “Is this case of public interest?” he asked.

“Why do you want to bring a political case into the court? Do you not know how many cases are being heard by this court?” Justice Minallah remarked that the relevant forum is the ECP. You can contact the investigating agencies too, said the judge.

“This is the time to strengthen parliament,” he said. “We want to ensure the supremacy of parliament,” he remarked.

Usman Dar’s lawyer, Sikander Bashir Mohmand, said that they have found important and solid evidence in the case. The election commission is not the correct forum for hearing a case on Article 62 (i)(f) of the Constitution, he remarked. He argued that Asif Zardari did hide assets in his nomination papers for the July 25 general election.

The court directed the registrar to set aside the reservations and set a new date for the hearing.

On January 28, the PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurrum Sher Zaman filed a disqualification petition against PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. However, the court’s registrar raised objections and said the petition was unclear.

Zardari was elected as an MNA from NA-213 Nawabshah seat during the July 25 general election. The petition says that he should be disqualified because he is the owner of an apartment in New York and two bulletproof cars. The assets are worth Rs143.7 million. Zardari hasn’t declared the apartment in his nomination papers.

The PPP co-chairperson should be disqualified under Article 62 (i) (f) of the Constitution for hiding asset details, the petition says. Article 62(i)(f) of Constitution deems it necessary for all members of the parliaments to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from hiding information about their assets.