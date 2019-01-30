IHC to hear petition seeking Zardari’s disqualification tomorrow

January 30, 2019


The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition seeking the disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari tomorrow (Thursday).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition filed by PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman. The court sought arguments from the counsel of the petitioners.

In their petition, the PTI leaders pleaded the court to disqualify the PPP co-chairperson under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution, alleging that Zardari had concealed his assets.

Related: IHC wants to know why disqualification petition against Asif Zardari should be heard on a priority basis

Article 62(i)(f) of Constitution deems it necessary for all members of the Parliament to be Sadiq and Ameen.

“Zardari should be disqualified because he is the owner of an apartment in New York and two bulletproof cars. The assets are worth Rs143.7 million. Zardari hasn’t declared the apartment in his nomination papers,” states the petition.

Zardari, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the National Assembly secretary have been named as respondents in the case.

Related: PTI’s disqualification petition against Asif Zardari to be heard in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday

On January 10, Sher Zaman withdrew his petition, lodged with the ECP, seeking the disqualification Zardari. The PTI MPA said he has found more proof against Zardari and wants to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Zardari was elected as an MNA from NA-213 Nawabshah seat during the July 25 general elections.

 
 
 

