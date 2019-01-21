IHC dismisses disqualification petition against PM Khan over Sita White case

The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Monday a petition seeking to disqualify against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Sita White case.

The court warned the petitioner, Hafiz Aitesham, that he will be fined if he files such petitions in the future.

According to the petition, the premier should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution as he provided incorrect information in his nomination papers as he did not mention Tyrian White as his daughter. He remarked that PM Khan was not sadiq or ameen.

A California court had ruled that PM Khan was the father of Tyrian Jade White in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Sita White in 1997, said the petition.

The bench asked the petitioner under what article he filed the petition. “You have filed the petition under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution, which relates to a person’s moral character. This case has nothing to with his morality,” the court said.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that petitioner should refrain from airing people’s dirty laundry in public.