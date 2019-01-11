If you’re from KP’s tribal districts, transfer or register your vote before February 28

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 309 voters registration centres in the merged districts where you can get your vote registered and transferred ahead of the general polls on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats from the tribal districts.

Voters can submit their forms for registration or transfer of vote in these centres till February 28. The ECP’s spokesperson said that 19 registration centers have been established in District Orakzai, 99 in District Bajaur, 28 in South Waziristan, 50 in North Waziristan, 18 centres each in Kurram and Khyber districts.

Similarly, 16 registration centres have been established in District Mohmand and 61 in the Frontier Region Peshawar, Bannu, Kohot, Tank, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

The contact and location details of these centres are available on ECP website.

The ECP has completed the delimitation process in the eight tribal districts of KP which were called the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The ECP has divided the districts into 16 constituencies for the KP assembly on which general elections would be conducted by the poll body. The voters registration and transfer process is from February 10 till February 28.